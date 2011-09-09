UPDATE 1-US proposes Alaska Air fine over maintenance, fire

* FAA seeks $590,000 penalty

* Chafed wires caused 2010 preflight fire (Adds Alaska comment, fire details)

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 U.S. aviation regulators proposed a $590,000 fine on Friday against Alaska Airlines (ALK.N) for improper maintenance that led to a small fire aboard a Boeing 737 (BA.N).

The Federal Aviation Administration said a hose clamp above the flight deck had been incorrectly installed and caused ceiling wires to chafe over time and catch fire while the plane was on the ground in Anchorage, Alaska.

The 737 maintenance manual included a clear warning about improper installation, the FAA said.

Alaska said the small fire was discovered behind a panel by a maintenance technician who was responding to a warning light that illuminated during a preflight check in January 2010.

The technician put out the fire and the plane was temporarily removed from service.

Alaska had flown the plane with the improperly installed clamp on 2,100 flights between the last maintenance work done in the affected area in 2008 and the time of the fire, the FAA said.

A follow up inspection by Alaska found nine other 737s with improperly installed clamps. One had signs of minor chafing and was fixed, FAA and Alaska said. The clamps were repositioned on the other aircraft.

Alaska has 30 days to appeal the fine.

"We will continue to work cooperatively with the FAA to resolve this," said Alaska spokeswoman Bobbie Egan. (Reporting by John Crawley; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Tim Dobbyn)