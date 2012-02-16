Alaska Air Group taps Brad Tilden as new CEO

Feb 16 Alaska Air Group Inc said on Thursday Alaska Airlines president Brad Tilden will take over as chief executive on May 15, replacing Bill Ayer, who is set to retire.

Tilden, 51, joined the airline from Price Waterhouse in 1991 and has served as the Alaska Air Group chief financial officer and executive vice president of planning and finance.

Ayer, 57, who had been at the company for about 30 years, has been CEO for 10 years. He will remain chairman of the board. Tilden will remain president of Alaska Airlines.

Alaska Air Group is the parent of Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air.