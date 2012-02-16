Alaska Air Group taps Brad Tilden as new CEO

Feb 16 Alaska Air Group Inc said
on Thursday Alaska Airlines president Brad Tilden will take over
as chief executive on May 15, replacing Bill Ayer, who is set to
retire.
Tilden, 51, joined the airline from Price Waterhouse in 1991
and has served as the Alaska Air Group chief financial officer
and executive vice president of planning and finance.
Ayer, 57, who had been at the company for about 30 years,
has been CEO for 10 years. He will remain chairman of the board.
Tilden will remain president of Alaska Airlines.
Alaska Air Group is the parent of Alaska Airlines and
Horizon Air.