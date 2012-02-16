UPDATE 1-Alaska Air Group taps Brad Tilden as new CEO

Feb 16 Alaska Air Group Inc said
on Thursday Alaska Airlines president Brad Tilden will take over
as chief executive on May 15, replacing Bill Ayer, who is set to
retire.
Shares of Alaska Air Group, the parent of Alaska Airlines
and Horizon Air, gained 1.6 percent to $75.91 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
Tilden, 51, joined the airline from Price Waterhouse in 1991
and has served as the Alaska Air Group chief financial officer
and executive vice president of planning and finance.
"He is a superb executive," said Ray Neidl, an aerospace
analyst at Maxim Group. "He's grounded, responsible, promotes
most of the positive culture that Alaska Airlines has with its
employees and its customers. Yet, at the same time, he's a very
financially oriented, bottom-line guy."
Neidl said the appointment represents no change to Alaska
Air's culture or direction.
Ayer, 57, who had been at the company for about 30 years,
has been CEO for 10 years and will remain chairman of the board.
Tilden will continue as president of Alaska Airlines.
Also on Thursday, the company declared a two-for-one stock
split. The additional shares will be distributed on March 16 to
shareholders of record on March 2.
The stock split will boost the company's outstanding shares
from 35.5 million shares to about 71 million shares. Alaska Air
Group also said it would buy up to $50 million of its common
stock over the next year.