Alaska Air posts higher second quarter earnings

July 24 Alaska Air Group reported a
higher second-quarter profit on Thursday, aided by lower fuel
and maintenance costs and fees for items such as checked
baggage.
Net income came to $165 million, or $1.19 a share, compared
with $104 million, or 74 cents a share, a year earlier. Adjusted
for fuel hedges, profit was $1.13 a share.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $1.38 billion. Yield, a measure of
the average fare, rose 2.8 percent to 15.14 cents.
Alaska Air, parent of Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air, faces
more competition in its home market of Seattle as Delta Air
Lines builds a hub there for mainly international
flights.
The company, which split its stock and announced additional
share buybacks in the second quarter, said pretax margin widened
to 18.3 percent in the period from 13.5 percent a year earlier.
