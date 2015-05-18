Albania hires Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan to arrange euro bond

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
LONDON, May 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Albania has picked Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan to arrange a euro-denominated bond, according to two sources away from the banks.
Albania's finance ministry said in March that it was eyeing a Eurobond of 300m or more. The new deal has been earmarked to refinance existing debt. Albania has a 300m maturing in November.
The sovereign went on a non-deal roadshow with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan in March.
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan declined to comment.
Albania is rated B1 by Moody's and B by Standard & Poor's. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.