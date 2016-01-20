UPDATE 1-Albania to rewrite oil contract with Bankers Petroleum after tax tiff

* Albania says to renegotiate contracts with oil companies
* Wants to impose limit on cost recovery
* Companies only pay 50 pct profit tax after covering costs
* Albania in continuing tax dispute with Bankers Petroleum
(Adds comment from Bankers Petroleum)
By Benet Koleka
TIRANA, Jan 20 Albania will renegotiate its oil
output-sharing contracts with Bankers Petroleum and
other oil companies and impose a limit on expenses that can be
used to offset their tax liability, Energy Minister Damian
Gjiknuri said on Wednesday.
The Balkan state has accused corporations of understating
profits made in the country to avoid its 50 percent profit tax.
The dispute stems from a clause in the contracts that allows the
companies' operating costs to be set against the tax.
Gjiknuri said that Albania has not been paid any profit tax
by the companies, only royalties.
Canadian firm Bankers Petroleum agreed to pay $57 million in
instalments -- covering what Albania said was owed for 2011 --
so it could gain control of its Albanian bank accounts while it
seeks a final solution through a third-party auditor or the
courts.
"We shall renegotiate some of the current contracts,
including Albania's biggest contract -- Bankers Petroleum,"
Gjiknuri told a meeting of the Extractive Industries
Transparency Initiative (EITI), adding that the goal is to
change the terms once some of the ongoing disputes over the
profit tax have been settled.
Referring to Bankers Petroleum payments, Gjiknuri said the
local agencies had worked hard to detail the real spending in
the oil industry and to help to put a cap on the firms' cost
recovery.
Bankers Petroleum CEO David French said the company is in an
open, working dialogue with the Albanian government on a number
of items, primarily in relation to resolving the recent tax
dispute.
"As an important contributor to the Albanian economy, the
company will always be a part of discussions for a long-term
framework of growth and investment in Albania," French added in
his statement to Reuters.
Bankers Petroleum extracts crude from the Patos Marinza
oilfield, the biggest in Albania, and the Kucova oilfield.
In the contracts being negotiated with Royal Dutch Shell
and Israeli's Delek Group, Albania is
imposing a ceiling on costs for the first time, Gjiknuri said.
"This means that a portion of the oil, before the company
recovers the costs, will be divided for profit. The oil to be
split between the state and the private entity will flow from
the first barrel to help the state get more than now."
