Albania to issue 151 mining licenses this year

TIRANA Oct 6 Albania will invite bids for 151
mining licenses this year and plans to allocate 20 of them in
weekly competitions, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Mining
said on Thursday.
Announcing it had prepared a new package of laws on mining
to reform the sector, the ministry said it had already published
the details of 36 mining areas on offer.
Albania is rich in chrome, copper, iron and nickel.
"The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Energy will organize
this year the competition procedures for 151 mining areas and 20
mining objects and mining stocks of the former state-owned
enterprises," the ministry said.
"Competition procedures are expected to be held each week
for 20 zones. Currently, 36 zones have been published. The rest
will be published in the coming days," the ministry said.
The details of the mining areas will be published in the
ministry's www.mete.gov.al website and the website of the
Albanian Public Procurement Agency www.app.gov.al, it added.
The allocation of mining rights comes after Economy, Trade
and Energy Minister Nasip Naco revoked the licenses of 43 mining
companies and the government, faced with lower revenues,
announced its last wave of major privatization of state assets.
Austria's DCM Decometal and Canada's Empire
Mining mine chrome while Canada's Tirex Resources
is conducting drilling for copper and gold.
