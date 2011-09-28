Canada's Petromanas to drill three Albanian wells

BRIEF-First Global announces non-brokered private placement of units
TIRANA, Sept 28 Canada's Petromanas Energy Inc. agreed with Albania on Wednesday to drill three oil wells next year, one in a previously unexplored area in northern Albania near Shkoder, Albania's National Resources agency said.
"Three wells will be drilled under the agreed programme by Petromanas with the intention to extract oil," the agency said.
A study had shown the three locations could become a source of oil, the agency said, after drilling by Western companies over the last two decades since Albania ended communism failed to find commercial quantities.
Malfor Nuri, general manager for Albania, said Petromanas would drill near Shkoder, at Elbasan in central Albania and farther down south near Berat, where Occidental Petroleum has drilled in the past.
Petromanas says it is focused on exploring and developing assets in Albania that "possess world-class resource potential" and its acreage lies "within a proven hydrocarbon system". (Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by Anthony Barker)
