UPDATE 1-Albany Molecular cuts jobs in Q4

* Sees pre-tax charges of $5-$6 mln in Q4
* Move affects personnel in U.S. operations
DEC 22 - Contract research company Albany Molecular
Research Inc said it cut its workforce in the current
quarter to reduce operating costs and scale back capacity.
The company, which provides contract research and
manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology
firms, expects one-time pre-tax charges of about $5-$6 million
in the fourth quarter related to lease termination and employee
severance costs.
The job cuts primarily affect employees based in the
company's U.S. operations, Albany Molecular Research said in a
statement.
The company, which will terminate a lease for one its U.S.
facility, expects to save about $10-$11 million a year from the
cost-cutting drive.