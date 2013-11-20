BRIEF-Albany Molecular Research prices $130 mln cash convertible senior notes

UPDATE 1-Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
Nov 20 Albany Molecular Research Inc : * Amri announces pricing of $130 million cash convertible senior notes * Says also granted initial purchasers of notes option to purchase up to an
additional $20.0 million principal amount of notes * Says initial strike price of the cash convertible note hedge transactions is
about $15.63 per share * Also entered into warrant transactions with option counterparties, with
initial strike price of about $18.94 per share * Says expects to use portion of net proceeds to pay the cost of the cash
convertible note hedge transactions * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.