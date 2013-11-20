版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Albany Molecular Research prices $130 mln cash convertible senior notes

Nov 20 Albany Molecular Research Inc : * Amri announces pricing of $130 million cash convertible senior notes * Says also granted initial purchasers of notes option to purchase up to an

additional $20.0 million principal amount of notes * Says initial strike price of the cash convertible note hedge transactions is

about $15.63 per share * Also entered into warrant transactions with option counterparties, with

initial strike price of about $18.94 per share * Says expects to use portion of net proceeds to pay the cost of the cash

convertible note hedge transactions * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
