British packaging group RPC prepares bid for French peer Albea - sources

FRANKFURT Oct 26 British packaging group RPC
is preparing a bid for private equity-owned French peer
Albea in a potential $1.5 billion deal as it seeks to broaden
its footprint in bottles, dispensers and tubes for cosmetics,
people close to the matter said.
Private equity group Sun Capital has put Albea up for sale
with the help of investment bank Lazard and has asked
potential buyers to hand in first-round bids by a Nov. 4
deadline, they said.
Buyout groups including CVC, Bain, Advent, PAI, Onex and
Partners Group are also expected to present offers, they added,
while one of the sources said that U.S.-based packaging group
Bemis may also bid.
Sun Capital, Lazard and the potential bidders declined to
comment or were not immediately available for comment.
Albea is expected to post earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation of about $180 million this year,
and bidders are expected to offer to buy it at a valuation of
about 8 times EBITDA or more.
Bankers are working on financing packages of up to $1
billion.
Albea, formerly known as Alcan Packaging Beauty, has grown
strongly since its buyout by Sun in 2010, helped by a series of
acquisitions of such as that of Rexam Personal Care in 2012.
RPC has also made a number of mainly small acquisitions
recently, and among other bought peer British Polythene
Industries for 261 million pounds earlier this
year.
If Sun Capital is unable to see its price expectations met
it may opt for a refinancing instead of a sale, one of the
sources said.
($1 = 0.9152 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)