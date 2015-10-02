版本:
Four people injured in Texas plant of Albemarle - report

HOUSTON Oct 2 Four people were injured on Friday in a small explosion at the Pasadena, Texas plant of Albemarle Corp, according to a local media report.

The Pasadena plant of Albemarle, a specialty chemicals company, is the world's largest producer of aluminum alkyls, which are highly flammable.

A company official wasn't immediately available for comment.

(Reporting By Houston Newsroom)

