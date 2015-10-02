Four people injured in Texas plant of Albemarle - report

BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners raises quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 pct
* Valero Energy Partners LP increases quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 percent
HOUSTON Oct 2 Four people were injured on Friday in a small explosion at the Pasadena, Texas plant of Albemarle Corp, according to a local media report.
The Pasadena plant of Albemarle, a specialty chemicals company, is the world's largest producer of aluminum alkyls, which are highly flammable.
A company official wasn't immediately available for comment.
(Reporting By Houston Newsroom)
TORONTO, Jan 20 Canada's benchmark stock index rose to a two-week high on Friday, led by financial and resource stocks as commodity prices rose, with investors brushing off a more uncertain outlook for NAFTA after the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical Company enter settlement and license agreement with merck to resolve PD-1 antibody patent litigation