Albemarle exploring sale of unit worth $3 bln - Bbg

BRIEF-Reynolds Group Holdings announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
May 13 Lithium producer Albemarle Corp is exploring the sale of its surface-treatment division for about $3 billion, Bloomberg reported, according to people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1OoF3Lj)
The Chemetall unit is a global supplier of specialty chemicals used in surface treatment of metals and plastics.
A sale of the unit could help the company pay down the debt from its $6.2 billion acquisition of Rockwood Holdings Inc in 2015. Chemetall was a part of the deal.
Bank of America Corp has been hired to help consider strategic options for Chemetall, the people said.
Albemarle hasn't made a final decision about whether to sell, and no formal auction is currently taking place, one of the sources told Bloomberg.
Albermarle was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Novan says license agreement now requires Sato to pay upfront payment of 1.25 billion JPY, up to 2.75 billion JPY in additional milestone payments - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nuri Telecom Co - unit has commenced all cash offer to shareholders of Apivio Systems to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Apivio