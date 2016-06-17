版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五 18:54 BJT

Albemarle to sell surface treatment unit to BASF for $3.2 bln

June 17 Chemical producer Albemarle Corp said it would sell its surface-treatment unit to Germany's BASF SE, the world's largest chemical producer, for $3.2 billion in cash.

The Chemetall unit is a global supplier of specialty chemicals used in surface treatment of metals and plastics. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

