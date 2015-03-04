版本:
Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, blast caused by ruptured gas line -city official

CALGARY, Alberta, March 4 A blast in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, on Wednesday was caused by a contract worker accidentally rupturing a gas line, a city spokeswoman said, and was not near the Sherritt International fertilizer plant as earlier reported by local media.

Wendy Kinsella, communications adviser for the City of Fort Saskatchewan, said there were no injuries and the resulting fire was quickly extinguished. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

