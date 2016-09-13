Toronto Dominion Bank to buy U.S. broker-dealer Albert Fried

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
TORONTO, Sept 13 Toronto-Dominion Bank's capital markets division said on Tuesday it plans to acquire Albert Fried & Co, a New York-based broker-dealer, to expand its presence in the U.S. prime brokerage sector.
The move comes as TD Securities has been boosting its reach in the United States in recent years by adding people and increasing coverage of sectors.
A 97-year old firm that was founded after World War I, Albert Fried offers services in prime brokerage, trading and commission management.
(Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Will Dunham)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
