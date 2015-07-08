Supermarket chain Albertsons files for U.S. IPO

July 8 U.S. supermarket chain Albertsons Cos
Inc, which was recently merged with Safeway, filed with U.S.
regulators on Wednesday for an initial public offering of common
stock.
Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch,
Pierce, Fenner & Smith are underwriters to the IPO, the company
said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission. (bit.ly/1Hfv8xF)
Albertsons is owned by private equity firm Cerberus Capital
Management LP which bought Safeway and combined it with
Albertsons earlier this year to create a dominant grocery chain
on the U.S. West Coast.
