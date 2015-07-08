UPDATE 3-Supermarket chain Albertsons files for IPO

* Albertsons is owned by Cerberus Capital
* Operates about 2,200 stores, half of which are Safeway
stores
* Citi, Morgan Stanley, Goldman, Merrill Lynch are
underwriters
By Neha Dimri
July 8 Cerberus Capital is listing U.S.
grocery store operator Albertsons Cos Inc a year after the
private equity firm acquired Safeway and combined the two
chains.
Albertsons, the second-largest U.S. grocery chain after
Kroger Co, operates more than 2,200 supermarkets,
including 1,247 Safeway stores.
The company's other supermarket brands include Vons,
Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Tom Thumb and United Supermarkets.
The IPO comes at a time when big grocery chains are getting
squeezed by mass retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc
as well as upscale chains such as Whole Foods Market.
Wal-Mart generated more than half its revenue from grocery
sales last year.
"Traditional supermarket chains are in a very challenging
position and they need to enhance their differentiation, improve
their competitiveness. They have a tough game to win," said Bob
Goldin, an executive vice president at foodservice consultancy
Technomic.
Albertsons' revenue rose by more than a third to $27.2
billion for the 53 weeks ended Feb 28, but the company posted a
net loss of $1.2 billion compared with a profit of $1.7 billion
a year earlier.
Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch,
Pierce, Fenner & Smith are underwriting the IPO, the company
said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission. (bit.ly/1Hfv8xF)
The filing contained a nominal fund raising target of $100
million. Albertsons said it planned to use the proceeds from the
offering to repay debt and for general corporate purposes.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or the exchange on which it would list.
(Additional Reporting by Siddarth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing
by Simon Jennings and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)