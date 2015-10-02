REFILE-Supermarket chain Albertsons IPO to price at $23-26/shr

BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners raises quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 pct
Oct 2 Albertsons Companies Inc, the second-largest U.S. grocery chain after Kroger Co, said it expected its initial public offering to price between $23 and $26 per share, valuing the company at up to $12.35 billion.
The company is selling 65.3 million shares in the IPO and expects to raise up to $1.7 billion, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday. (bit.ly/1M5Uu3C)
Albertsons's supermarket brands include Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Tom Thumb and United Supermarkets. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
TORONTO, Jan 20 Canada's benchmark stock index rose to a two-week high on Friday, led by financial and resource stocks as commodity prices rose, with investors brushing off a more uncertain outlook for NAFTA after the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical Company enter settlement and license agreement with merck to resolve PD-1 antibody patent litigation