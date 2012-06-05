Lockout at Rio Tinto's aluminum smelter drags on

| NEW YORK, June 5
NEW YORK, June 5 Rio Tinto Alcan has not
scheduled any new talks to end a six-month lockout of unionized
workers at its Alma aluminum smelter in northern Quebec that has
cut output at the plant by two-thirds, a spokesman told Reuters
in an email on Tuesday.
"No face-to-face meetings are scheduled," Rio Tinto Alcan
spokesman Bryan Tucker said.
"Each party met with the mediator last week -- but again, no
negotiations are scheduled."
The company, a unit of Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio
Tinto , locked out workers at the 438,000
tonne-per-year smelter in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean on Jan. 1,
after talks on a new contract broke down.
The two sides met in March through a government-appointed
mediator for the first time since talks broke off a day before
the last contract ended, but were unable to end the labor
dispute.
Rio has been operating the plant with non-unionized workers
at about one-third of capacity since early January, causing
panic among North American cable and wire makers who rely on the
plant for its high-quality rod.