Alcatel-Lucent has enough cash for operations -CFO

BARCELONA Nov 16 Franco-American telecom
equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent has more than enough
cash to run its operations, its chief financial officer
reassured on Wednesday.
"Our cash position ... is more than sufficient to cover our
operating requirements," Chief Financial Officer Paul Tufano
told an investor conference.
Earlier this month Alcatel-Lucent scaled back its
profitability goal for the year, raising new doubts about Chief
Executive Ben Verwaayen's ability to turn around the
long-struggling telecom equipment maker.
Last week Moody's Investors Services cut Alcatel-Lucent's
debt rating by a notch, citing its burning through 1 billion
euros ($1.4 billion) in cash so far this year.
Tufano said the company can access cash reserves of 2.7
billion to 2.8 billion euros.
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
