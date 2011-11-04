Alcatel-Lucent lowers annual profit goal

PARIS Nov 4 Telecom equipment gear maker Alcatel-Lucent scaled back its profitability goal for the year, saying a slowdown in operator spending and macroeconomic uncertainties in Europe would cause fourth-quarter revenue to slump.

The Franco-American company, which competes with larger rivals Ericsson, Nokia-Siemens Networks and Chinese players Huawei and ZTE, is now aiming for an adjusted operating margin of around 4 percent, down from its prior goal of above 5 percent.

The company posted third-quarter revenue of 3.8 billion euros ($5.22 billion), down 0.7 percent from a year earlier on a constant currency basis. It saw adjusted operating income of 173 million euros, giving it a 4.6 percent margin.

Analysts were expecting third-quarter sales of 3.99 billion euros and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 158.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Alcatel-Lucent also said it would increase efforts to cut costs to cope with the more difficult economic environment. It aims to generate additional savings in 2012 of 200 million euros in fixed costs and 300 million in variable costs. ($1 = 0.728 Euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)