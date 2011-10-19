Alcatel to sell Genesys, keep Enterprise unit

PARIS Oct 19 Alcatel-Lucent plans to
sell its Genesys business to private equity group Permira for
$1.5 billion but will keep its Enterprise unit, whose sale
it had also been considering, within the company,
it said on Wednesday.
Permira will pay cash, with the deal expected to close at
the end of 2011 or start of 2012, Alcatel said in a statement.
"Permira's intended acquisition of Genesys would enable this
profitable business to flourish further; with Enterprise, we
have reached the conclusion that retaining it and strengthening
it further serves Alcatel-Lucent and our customers best,"
Alcatel Chief Executive Ben Verwaayen said in the statement.
Genesys and Enterprise will continue to enjoy a "strong
commercial relationship", with a joint development agreement and
the two businesses continuing to have access to each other's
product portfolios, Alcatel added.
Alcatel's stock was down nearly 6 percent shortly before the
news and turned positive, trading up 0.1 percent at 0903 GMT.
