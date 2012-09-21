版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 22日 星期六 00:48 BJT

Alcatel-Lucent unit settles fraud claim for $4.2 million

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 A subsidiary of Alcatel-Lucent SA has agreed to pay $4.2 million to settle allegations by the U.S. government that it submitted misleading information while working on a military contract, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

The unit, Lucent Technologies World Services Inc, was awarded a $250 million contract in 2004 to design and build an emergency communications system in Iraq, the department said.

