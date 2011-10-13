Alcatel agree to sell call centre business - FT

LONDON Oct 13 Alcatel-Lucent ALUA.PA, the Franco-American communications equipment maker, has agreed to sell its corporate call centre services business for as much as $1.5 billion to the private equity group Permira PERM.UL, the Financial Times said on Thursday.

The newspaper cited people familiar with the situation as saying Alcatel-Lucent is expected to announce the sale of its Genesys call centre business to Permira over the coming week.

Permira had been in exclusive talks with Alcatel-Lucent for several months, although a person close to the company, cited by the FT, said this was relaxed to allow interest from other groups.

Genesys, which was acquired by Alcatel in 2000, sells software that is used in call centres and video conferencing.

Both Alcatel-Lucent and Permira were unavailable for immediate comment.