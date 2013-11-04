UPDATE 1-Alcatel-Lucent launches 955 mln euro capital increase

PARIS Nov 4 Loss-making telecom equipment maker
Alcatel-Lucent will launch a 955 million euro ($1.29
billion) capital increase and a $750 million high-yield bond to
shore up its balance sheet amidst what its chief executive calls
a last-ditch effort to save the company.
The Franco-American group, which competes with larger rivals
Ericsson, Huawei and and Nokia,
said in a statement that it will also put in place a 500 million
euro new syndicated revolving credit facility.
Shares were down 4 percent to 2.85 euros on the Paris stock
market at 0812 GMT after falling as much as 8 percent.
The moves are the latest elements of Chief Executive Michel
Combes' turnaround plan, which began in June and consists of
10,000 job cuts, 1 billion euros of cost cuts and 1 billion of
unspecified asset sales.
"The purpose of the capital increase is to strengthen the
equity of the company," said Alcatel-Lucent.
The capital increase will be offered to current holders of
Alcatel-Lucent shares, who will receive one share for every
share they own as of Nov. 18. The subscription price for the new
shares will be 2.10 euros and between 454,722,512 and
460,000,000 new shares will be issued.
The subscription period runs from November 19 to November
29.
Holders of shares in the United States will not be eligible
for the share issue, the company said.