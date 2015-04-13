Nokia close to buying Alcatel's mobile networks unit -Les Echos

PARIS, April 13 Finland's Nokia Oyj
is close to a deal to buy Alcatel-Lucent's mobile
networks business to boost its core business, especially in the
United States and China, Les Echos newspaper reported on Monday.
The French business daily said an announcement could come
"quickly", citing a source close to the matter. The paper said
meetings between managers at the two companies had increased
since January.
Alcatel and Nokia declined to comment.
Bloomberg reported on Monday that the companies had examined
a full takeover of Paris-based Alcatel, but that Nokia was more
likely to buy the wireless business. (bloom.bg/1yoDLIM)
The business generated sales of 4.7 billion euros last year,
or about one third of the group total, Les Echos said.
The newspaper added that any deal would be closely watched
by French politicians, as Alcatel was considered a strategic
company for the country.
The French economy ministry had no immediate comment.
A source familiar with the matter said on Friday Nokia was
considering selling its HERE maps business. Analysts have seen
little synergies between the unit and Nokia's mainstay network
gear business following its exit from handsets. Nokia has hired
a financial adviser to explore a sale, the source said.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru, James Regan and
Jean-Baptiste Vey in Paris and Jussi Rosendahl in Helsinki,
editing by David Evans)