UPDATE 1-Nokia close to buying Alcatel's mobile networks unit -Les Echos

PARIS, April 13 Finland's Nokia Oyj
is close to a deal to buy Alcatel-Lucent's mobile
networks unit to boost its core business especially in the
United States and China, Les Echos newspaper reported on Monday.
The French business daily said an announcement could come
"quickly," citing a source close to the matter. The paper said
meetings between managers at the two companies had increased
since January.
Alcatel and Nokia declined to comment.
Bloomberg reported later on Monday that the companies had
examined a full takeover of Paris-based telecom equipment maker
Alcatel, but that Nokia was more likely to buy the wireless
business. (bloom.bg/1yoDLIM)
The unit generated sales of 4.7 billion euros ($4.97
billion) last year, or about one-third of the group total, Les
Echos said.
The newspaper added that any deal would be closely watched
by French politicians, as Alcatel was considered a strategic
business.
The French economy ministry declined to comment.
A source familiar with the matter said on Friday that Nokia
was considering selling its HERE maps business, which last year
had net sales of around 969 million euros.
Analysts have seen little synergy between the unit and
Nokia's mainstay network gear business, and Nokia has hired a
financial adviser to explore a sale, the source said.
Shares of Nokia and Alcatel rose on Monday as analysts
welcomed a possible sale of the Nokia unit as a likely precursor
to consolidation of Alcatel's wireless business.
Alcatel and Nokia had held sporadic talks for years before
the Finnish company sold its struggling handset business to
Microsoft Corp a year ago, leaving Nokia to concentrate
on developing the networks business.
Germany's Manager Magazin reported in December that the two
companies had revived talks on a possible merger.
Alcatel Chief Executive Michel Combes has voiced confidence
in his goal of achieving positive free cash flow by the end of
this year.
Combes has pursued an aggressive restructuring plan
including layoffs of 10,000 employees, sales of assets worth
about 600 million euros, and increasing capital by 1 billion
euros to shore up finances.
Alcatel competes with Sweden's Ericsson and
China's Huawei in addition to Nokia. It has not
achieved regular profit since its creation in 2006 because it is
smaller in the mobile sector than rivals and faces tough
competition from Chinese vendors.
($1 = 0.9454 euro)
