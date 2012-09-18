Alcentra beefs up global leveraged finance fund

LONDON, Sept 18 (IFR) - Alcentra has joined a spate of
asset-managers merging their leveraged loan and high-yield bond
franchises as it seeks to take advantage of the growing
convergence in global leveraged finance markets.
Alcentra, which is 97.2% owned by BNY Mellon and 2.8% owned
by employees, said on Tuesday that Standish Mellon Asset
Management's high-yield bond team would become part of Alcentra
effective from January 1 2013.
The change will increase Alcentra's assets under management
to USD23bn across its U.S. and European businesses from
USD15.2bn.
"Over the last 18 months there has been a convergence
between the leveraged loan and high-yield bond markets, with
many issuers looking at both asset classes simultaneously to
sound out where they can get the best pricing and execution,"
said David Forbes-Nixon, chairman and chief executive of
Alcentra.
"Some of our clients have been asking for a mixed global
mandate across both leveraged loans and bonds, and this change
mirrors how the street has started to organise its leveraged
finance platforms."
A number of companies have taken a broad approach to funding
opportunities this year.
Chemicals company Ineos originally planned to price
USD2.2bn-equivalent of dual-currency senior secured bonds in
April, but decided to treble the size of its dollar-denominated
covenant-lite loan instead due to more favourable pricing.
GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE
Alcentra said its U.S. based team would more than double to
15 from eight sub-investment grade investment professionals.
Paul Hatfield, Chief Investment Officer, will relocate to New
York as president and head of Alcentra's U.S. operations.
Hatfield will continue to report to Forbes-Nixon.
Andrew Wilmont will manage the European high-yield business
at Alcentra. Wilmont joins on November 1 from AXA Investment
Management, where he worked for the past seven years, most
recently as head of European high yield.
"This is a transformational deal for Alcentra, as we can
look at the market across all sub-investment-grade products from
a truly global perspective," added Forbes-Nixon.
"Our specialised area is credit, and whether that is in
loans or bonds, we still have to do the same fundamental credit
research."
European investment firms ECM Asset Management and
Intermediate Capital Group have also recently created new funds
to incorporate both European leveraged loans and high-yield
bonds. On a global scale, Babson Capital said last week that it
had raised over USD1.2bn for its global loan
fund.
Alcentra's Forbes-Nixon said having a global mandate gave
the firm an edge, adding that it was vital to have a presence in
the U.S. high-yield bond market which is roughly half the
overall size of the USD2 trillion global leveraged finance
market.
European issuers from across the sub-investment grade rating
scale have accessed the deeper and more liquid U.S. high-yield
bond market this year.
Some, such as Spanish cable company ONO, have done so
because European markets have been less receptive to peripheral
borrowers, while others, like business travel operator Carlson
Wagonlit, have issued both euro- and dollar-denominated bonds
simultaneously to help create price tension.
Others that have dollar revenues, such as German tyre maker
Continental and Irish-listed packaging firm Smurfit Kappa, have
benefited from marginally lower borrowing costs in the U.S. bond
market versus in Europe.