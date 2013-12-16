Alcoa signs supply deal worth $110 million with Airbus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump comments, North Korea fears sink dollar, bond yields, stocks choppy
* Dollar, Treasury yields near five-month low; gold holds gains
Dec 16 Alcoa Inc has signed a long-term deal worth about $110 million to supply titanium and aluminum parts to planemaker Airbus from its recently overhauled facility in Cleveland.
Hit hard by weak aluminum prices, Alcoa has touted the growth of its engineered products business, which sells goods like aircraft parts and has proved more profitable in recent quarters than selling less-processed metal at rock-bottom prices.
The Cleveland plant will supply forgings to connect Airbus' A320neo single-aisle jet's wing structure to its engine, among other products. Detailed terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Aerospace is a key market for producers of aluminum, a metal that is light relative to its strength. Alcoa has forecast the sector will grow 9 percent to 10 percent worldwide in 2013.
MELBOURNE, April 13 London copper rose from three-month lows on Thursday as the dollar sagged after U.S. President Donald Trump said the country's currency was too strong, and as traders closed positions ahead of the long Easter-weekend. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper rose 0.9 percent to $5,679 a tonne by 0213 GMT, paring losses from the previous session when prices plumbed their lowest since Jan. 10 at $5,615 a tonne. Copper was set for a
PYONGYANG, April 13 Foreign journalists visiting North Korea gathered in Pyongyang for "a big and important event" on Thursday with tensions high over the possibility of a new weapons test by the isolated state and as a U.S. carrier group sails towards the Korean peninsula.