Alcoa sees global aluminum surplus of 326,000 T in 2015

NEW YORK, April 8 The world aluminum market will be in a 326,000-tonne surplus in 2015, aluminum company Alcoa said in a presentation of its first quarter 2015 earnings on Wednesday.

That forecast differed sharply from Alcoa's January estimate of a 38,000-tonne deficit for 2015, largely driven by an increase in its estimate for output in top-producer China. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Chris Reese)
