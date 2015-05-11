版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 12日 星期二 07:41 BJT

Alcoa to close Anglesea coal mine, power station

May 11 Alcoa Inc said on Monday its Australian unit will permanently close its Anglesea coal mine and power station on Aug. 31, after the aluminum producer failed to find a buyer for the site.

Alcoa expects to record a restructuring charge in 2015 of $30 million to $35 million, or 2 to 3 cents per share, related to the shut down.

About 80 percent of this charge would be recorded in the second quarter, Alcoa said in a statement.

Coal prices have taken a hit as utilities worldwide switch to cheaper natural gas and demand in China has fallen due to a slowing economy.

The New York-based company said last February it would conduct a sales process for its Anglesea mine, which produces brown coal.

Alcoa said 85 employees were working at the mine.

With market conditions remaining weak, prices for both steel-making and power generating coal are expected to fall further this year.

Alcoa also said it continues to expect 2015 cash flow of $500 million. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru)

