版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 21:48 BJT

Alcoa to spend $275 million to boost auto sheet capacity

May 2 Alcoa Inc said on Thursday it would invest $275 million over three years to expand a Tennessee facility, boosting its capacity to produce aluminum sheet for the automotive industry.

The company said the move would add 200 full-time and 400 temporary construction jobs in Alcoa, Tennessee.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐