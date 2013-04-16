Aluminium use in mass market autos to surge -Alcoa

* Alcoa auto sheet revenues to more than triple by 2015
* Aluminium moving from luxury segment to mass market autos
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, April 16 Alcoa expects to more
than triple its sales of aluminium sheet to automakers by 2015
as they reduce car weight by substituting it for steel in car
bodies, an Alcoa executive said.
Revenue from auto sheet - mainly used in car bodies - is
expected to surge to $580 million by 2015 from $160 million last
year, Randall Scheps, global automotive marketing director, said
in a telephone interview.
"It is moving from the very expensive, luxury vehicles into
the mass market vehicles. That's what so exciting about what's
going to happen in the next two or three years," Scheps said.
Car makers are being forced to cut weights of cars to meet
tough emission standards. Aluminium is a third of the weight of
conventional steel but more expensive.
The steel and aluminium industries are in a high stakes
battle to supply auto companies, with many car makers using
advanced high-strength steel because of its lower costs.
Aluminium has already made inroads in the auto market
through extensive use in engine blocks, heat exchangers,
transmissions and wheels but still has scant presence in doors,
bonnets and wings.
The exception has been in top-end vehicles such as Audi,
Jaguar and Range Rover, which have used aluminium in bodies and
been able to absorb the higher costs.
In terms of tonnage, the use of aluminium auto sheet for
bodies in North America is expected to quadruple to 420,000
tonnes by 2015, and aluminium used elsewhere in cars to grow by
15 percent to 2.66 million tonnes, Alcoa said.
"Out to 2015, those programmes and vehicles are already
designed ... those decisions are already made. It's as close to
reality as a projection can be," Scheps said.
FORD PICKUP
Scheps declined to name the car companies, which the
industry calls OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), that are
boosting use of aluminium in mass-market autos due to
confidentiality agreements.
According to people familiar with the matter, however, Ford
plans to do so for its popular F-150 pickup, looking to
shave an average of 700 to 750 pounds through extensive use of
aluminium as well as a redesign of components including brakes
and axles.
A Ford executive has said the company is exploring the use
of lightweight materials including aluminium and high-strength
steel across its lineup.
New technologies have helped aluminium adapt to the demands
of speedy assembly lines, so that it can move to mass market
autos.
Alcoa's new 951 bonding technology is a pre-treatment that
enables car makers to use adhesives in high-volume applications
instead of labour-intensive mechanical fasteners and welds.
That 951 technology in being incorporated into a $300
million automotive expansion at Alcoa's Iowa plant and will be
used in a sheet rolling automotive facility at the group's new
joint-venture Maaden smelter in Saudi Arabia, Scheps said.
Aluminium use in autos in China, the world's fastest growing
car market, will be driven at first by European joint ventures,
said Scheps, who is also chairman of the Aluminum Association's
Transportation Group.
"It's very early days in China. We certainly see the
German OEMs very interested in making the shift in their
Chinese operations, but for the local Chinese OEMs it is a
little early."
While some analysts have questioned whether Alcoa should
continue to run a downstream business, Scheps said the
commitment was still strong to produce manufactured components,
not just primary metal.
"Our chairman has made it very clear that we are committed
to an integrated company and that there's value in the 'Alcoa
advantage' where the primary and the downstream businesses are
connected."