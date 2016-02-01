Alcoa to appoint three new members to board

Feb 1 U.S. aluminum producer Alcoa Inc said it would appoint three new directors to its board, expanding its size to 15 members.

The moves comes as Alcoa prepares to separate its plane and car parts business, and aluminum smelting and refining operations, into two independent companies in the second half of 2016. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)