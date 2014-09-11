Alcoa signs Boeing deal worth more than $1 bln

BRIEF-Condor Resources provides update on the Soledad project MOU with Chakana Resources S.A.C.
* Condor Resources Inc.: update on the Soledad project MOU with Chakana Resources S.A.C., shares for debt settlement
Sept 11 Alcoa Inc has signed a long-term contract to supply planemaker Boeing Co with aluminum sheet and plate that is worth more than $1 billion, the metals company said on Thursday.
The new contract is the largest ever signed between the two companies, said Alcoa, a longtime Boeing supplier. It did not disclose a precise value or time frame.
Alcoa has been expanding its aerospace business, and in June announced a $2.85 billion deal to buy jet engine part maker Firth Rixson.
Though it helped create the modern aluminum industry more than a century ago, Alcoa is eager to produce higher-margin, specialized parts for aerospace and automotive customers, even if they contain other metals or no aluminum at all.
Alcoa said the agreement announced on Thursday "establishes a foundation for continued collaboration" on new alloys, including aluminum-lithium.
The deal makes Alcoa the sole supplier of wing skins for Boeing airplanes that have a metallic structure. (Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
April 21 Highlights for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: NORTH KOREA South Korea says it is on heightened alert ahead of another important anniversary in North Korea, with a large concentration of military hardware amassed on both sides of the border amid concerns about a new nuclear test by Pyongyang. SYRIA Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Syria has dispersed its warplanes in recent days and that it retains chemi
* Shares hit record high at $128.30 (Adds details from CFO interview; Updates shares)