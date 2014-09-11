UPDATE 1-Alcoa signs Boeing deal worth more than $1 billion

(Adds comment from Boeing executive)
Sept 11 Alcoa Inc has signed a long-term
contract to supply planemaker Boeing Co with aluminum
sheet and plate that is worth more than $1 billion, the metals
company said on Thursday.
The new contract is the largest ever between the two
companies, said Alcoa, a longtime Boeing supplier. It did not
disclose a precise value or time frame for the deal.
Alcoa has been expanding its aerospace business and
announced a $2.85 billion deal in June to buy jet engine part
maker Firth Rixson.
Although it helped create the modern aluminum industry more
than a century ago, Alcoa is eager to produce higher-margin,
specialized parts for aerospace and automotive customers, even
if they contain other metals or no aluminum at all.
Alcoa said the agreement announced on Thursday "establishes
a foundation for continued collaboration" on new alloys,
including aluminum-lithium.
The deal makes Alcoa the sole supplier of wing skins for
Boeing airplanes that have a metallic structure.
Boeing Chief Operating Officer Dennis Muilenburg told the
Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit that Alcoa had been very
responsive in helping Boeing deal with sharp increases in demand
for commercial airplanes.
He said the deal announced Thursday was part of the
company's broader "Partnering for Success" initiative to get
substantial discounts from its regular suppliers.
"This is something that's good for Boeing, it's good for
Alcoa," Muilenburg added.
(Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto.; Addiitonal reporting
by Victoria Walker in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and
Andre Grenon)