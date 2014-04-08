版本:
2014年 4月 9日

BRIEF-Alcoa CFO says EPS unit eyes Q2 earns of $200 million or more

April 8 Alcoa Inc

* Chief financial officer William Oplinger says engineered products and solutions unit is targeting after-tax earnings of $200 million or more in 2nd quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)
