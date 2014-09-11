版本:
BRIEF-Alcoa signs multiyear supply contract with Boeing valued at more than $1 bln

Sept 11 Alcoa :

* Signs multiyear supply contract with Boeing valued at more than $1 billion

* Says signed long-term contract to supply aluminum sheet and plate products to Boeing

* Says agreement makes alcoa sole supplier to Boeing for wing skins on all of its metallic structure airplanes

* Says Alcoa plate products will also be on every Boeing platform, including the 787 Dreamliner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
