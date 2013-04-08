版本:
BRIEF-Alcoa shares turn lower in after-hours trading; last down 1.2 pct

NEW YORK, April 8 Alcoa Inc : * Shares turned lower in after-hours trading and were last trading down 1.2 percent.
