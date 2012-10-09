版本:
中国
2012年 10月 10日

BRIEF-Alcoa shares up 2.6 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK Oct 9 Alcoa Inc : * Shares were up 2.6 percent after the bell following the release of its results.

