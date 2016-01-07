UPDATE 2-Alcoa smelter closure to bring U.S. aluminum output to post-WWII levels

(Adds market comment, aluminum industry background)
NEW YORK Jan 7 Alcoa Inc's plans to
close its 269,000 tonne-per-year Warrick smelter, announced on
Thursday, will bring U.S. aluminum output to its lowest level in
more than 65 years as the industry endures tumbling prices amid
rising trade tensions with China.
Warrick is the largest currently-operating smelter in the
United States and the biggest shoe to drop in a string of recent
curtailments and closures, potentially boosting prices and
possibly bolstering some U.S. producers' claims they are harmed
by subsidized Chinese production.
The Evansville, Indiana plant's closure, which will take
place by the end of the first quarter, will leave Alcoa with
just one active smelter: the 130,000 tonne-per-year Massena West
plant, which was saved from closure with $70 million in New York
state aid.
It will bring annual U.S. production of aluminum, which
became a key strategic material during World War II, down to
around 720,000 tonnes, the lowest level since at least 1950,
according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Five U.S. smelters will operate following Warrick's closure,
compared with eight at the beginning of 2015 and 23 in 2000.
In a statement, Alcoa global primary products president Roy
Harvey said "these assets are not competitive" amid "challenging
market conditions."
London Metal Exchange aluminum prices, which fell
18.6 percent in 2015, are hovering near 6-1/2 year lows at
$1,475 a tonne as demand wanes in top-consumer China. The
Midwest premium AL-PREM paid to producers on top of the LME
price has fallen more than 60 percent to around 8.9 cents a
pound from record highs hit last year.
Alcoa has distanced itself from the aggressive stance
against China taken by rival U.S. producer Century Aluminum
, which is considering launching a trade case.
"The fact that has to close due to illegal Chinese
trade practices is a very powerful data point for a trade case,"
said Will Dempster of the China Trade Task Force, a pressure
group comprised of Century, whose largest shareholder is
Glencore, and the United Steelworkers.
The closure could provide a boost to the premium, as Alcoa
plans to keep its rolling mill open and demand from the U.S.
automotive industry grows.
"It'll attract more metal to the middle of the U.S.," one
U.S. trader said. "Now, it's a little more bullish premiums."
