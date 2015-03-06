Alcoa says review could affect 14 pct of smelting capacity

March 6 Aluminum maker Alcoa Inc said a review of its operations could impact 14 percent of its global smelting capacity and 16 percent of its global refining capacity.

Alcoa said the review could result in partial and full plant curtailments, permanent shutdowns and divestitures.

Alcoa has been has been reducing higher-cost smelting capacity to cut costs. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)