Alcoa says review could affect 14 pct of smelting capacity

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
March 6 Aluminum maker Alcoa Inc said a review of its operations could impact 14 percent of its global smelting capacity and 16 percent of its global refining capacity.
Alcoa said the review could result in partial and full plant curtailments, permanent shutdowns and divestitures.
Alcoa has been has been reducing higher-cost smelting capacity to cut costs. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
LONDON, May 11 A sharp rebound in oil prices helped lift emerging equities towards a two-year high on Thursday and boosted the currencies of oil producers Russia and Kazakhstan, whilst a weaker dollar allowed other currencies to make gains.
* Copper stalls ahead of resistance at $5,635 (Recasts, adds comment, changes dateline from Sydney)