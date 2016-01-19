Alcoa delays curtailment of Intalco smelter until end of Q2

Jan 19 Alcoa Inc said it will delay the curtailment of its Intalco Works smelter in Ferndale, Washington until the end of the second quarter of 2016.

The company said in November that it will idle the smelter by the end of the first quarter.

"Recent changes in energy and raw material costs have made it more cost effective in the near term to keep the smelter operating to provide molten metal to the plant's casthouse," the company said. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)