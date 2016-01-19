UPDATE 1-Alcoa delays curtailment of Intalco smelter until end of Q2

(Adds background)
Jan 19 Alcoa Inc said it will delay the
curtailment of its Intalco Works smelter in Ferndale, Washington
until the end of the second quarter of 2016.
The metals company said in November it planned to idle the
260,000 tonne-per-year smelter by the end of the first quarter.
"Recent changes in energy and raw material costs have made
it more cost effective in the near term to keep the smelter
operating to provide molten metal to the plant's casthouse," the
company said.
Alcoa has been curtailing smelting capacity as the industry
endures tumbling prices amid rising trade tensions with China.
The company said this month it would close a plant in
Evansville, Indiana, which would bring U.S. aluminum output to
its lowest level in more than 65 years.
Alcoa said it expects to remove about 25 percent operating
smelting capacity and about 20 percent of operating refining
capacity by mid-2016.
Many aluminum producers have cut loss-making capacity or
shut down completely over the past year as London Metal Exchange
prices and physical premiums have tumbled amid rising exports of
semi-fabricated products from China and high energy costs.
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan and Subrat Patnaik in
Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)