公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 10日 星期三

Alcoa CEO reaffirms long-term outlook, optimistic on China

Oct 9 () - Alcoa Chairman and Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld said on a CNBC telephone interview that: * the company reaffirms its long-term outlook that aluminum demand will double 2010 to 2020 * he is optimistic on China and continues to see growth in aerospace * that aluminum market fundamentals are strong * there is still a lot of uncertainty, but markets are showing some positive growth

