UPDATE 1-Alcoa, China Power Investment nearing JV pact

* Companies sign letter of intent for China manufacturing
* Follows agreements set earlier in 2011
* Alcoa shares up 1 percent
Sept 14 Aluminum maker Alcoa Inc (AA.N) and
China Power Investment Corp moved a step closer to linking up
to manufacture aluminum products in China, the companies said
on Wednesday.
The two companies signed a letter of intent that sets out a
framework for a joint venture that will produce high-end
fabricated aluminum products in China in a bid to win business
from the country's automotive, aerospace, packaging and
electronics markets.
The companies had signed a memorandum of understanding in
January to cooperate in China.
Alcoa shares rose 1 percent to $11.75 in premarket trading.
At Tuesday's close, the stock had fallen 24 percent so far this
year.
(Reporting by Matt Daily in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)