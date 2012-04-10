UPDATE 1-Alcoa ups 2012 aerospace demand forecast

April 10 Alcoa Inc N> has raised its
forecast for aerospace demand growth this year by 3 percentage
points, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Klaus Kleinfeld
said in an interview on Tuesday.
Speaking with CNBC, Kleinfeld also reiterated the U.S.
aluminum producer's 2012 demand growth forecast for the
automotive and transportation sectors, with automotive demand
expected to be back at pre-recession levels this year. The
interview was broadcast after the company released its
first-quarter financial results.
Overall global demand will rise by 7 percent, he said,
although the picture is mixed with improving economic data in
the United States, a worsening European economy and Chinese
economic growth seen at around 7.5-8 percent.
"Europe is hovering along, muddling through," he said.
Kleinfeld played down the impact on Alcoa of the 9 percent
drop in aluminum prices in the first quarter, which hit the
company's top line. He attributed it to broader macro economic
concerns rather than sluggish consumption for the light metal
used in making cars, planes and window frames.
Record physical premiums paid for delivery of aluminum on
top of the benchmark exchange price in the United States, Asia
and Europe reflect "very, very strong" demand, he said.
Premiums are at or close to records, but market participants
are unlikley to agree with Kleinfeld's reasoning.
Demand may be steady, but consumers have to pay such high
premiums because of incentives paid by warehousing companies to
lure metal into their storage facilities, market participants
agree.
So high are these cash payments - around $150 per tonne
which equates to around 7 cents per lb - that aluminum consumers
must fork out a similarly high amount to secure the metal and
prevent it heading into warehouses.
Midwest premiums for prompt delivery have risen to around 9
cents per lb in the last month, close to the previous record of
9.5 cents.
This practice is not new. The strong forward price curve and
low financing costs, features of the market for the past four
years, have made it profitable for traders to store their metal
for long periods of time rather than selling it to fabricators.
It is also the reason for record aluminum stocks in
LME-registered warehouses.