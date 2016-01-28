UPDATE 1-Alcoa wins Boeing supply agreement

(Adds details, share)
Jan 28 U.S. aluminum producer Alcoa Inc
said on Thursday it will supply aerospace parts to Boeing Co
under a new long-term agreement, the latest in a series
of contract wins.
Shares of Alcoa were up 1.6 percent in premarket trading on
Thursday.
The company's unit, Alcoa Forgings and Extrusions, will
supply components for the 777X, Boeing's newest commercial
aircraft, the 737 MAX, which is scheduled for first delivery in
2017, and the 787 Dreamliner, the company said.
The unit will supply components for Boeing's aircraft,
including the wing, fuselage, and landing gear.
Alcoa has secured about $10 billion in aerospace contracts
since the start of 2015, including the Boeing contracts.
Up to Wednesday's close, Alcoa's shares had fallen 29.5
percent this year.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)