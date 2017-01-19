版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五

Alcoa to restart lost capacity at Portland aluminum smelter

SYDNEY Jan 20 Alcoa said on Friday it has reached a deal with Australia's government to restart lost production at its Portland aluminum smelter.

The smelter has been running at only a third of its 300,000-tonnes-per-year capacity since a statewide blackout in December. (Reporting by Colin Packham, editing by G Crosse)
