Alcoa to restart lost capacity at Portland aluminum smelter

BRIEF-Hotel Casino Management reports 5.77 pct stake in Eldorado Resorts
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
SYDNEY Jan 20 Alcoa said on Friday it has reached a deal with Australia's government to restart lost production at its Portland aluminum smelter.
The smelter has been running at only a third of its 300,000-tonnes-per-year capacity since a statewide blackout in December. (Reporting by Colin Packham, editing by G Crosse)
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Sun Communities Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock